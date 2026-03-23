National Farmers’ Federation appoints Mike Guerin as CEO

The National Farmers' Federation (NFF) has appointed Mike Guerin as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Guerin said he takes on the role at a time when farmers, graziers, and fishers are facing multiple pressures.

"Right now, Australian agriculture is being tested from all angles," Mr. Guerin said.

He pointed to supply chain disruptions, higher input costs, and uncertainty around access to fuel, fertiliser, and freight as key challenges affecting operations and profitability.

Mr. Guerin noted that the sector continues to operate under difficult conditions, including exposure to droughts, floods, and market changes.

© NFF

On trade policy, Mr. Guerin addressed the potential Australia–European Union Free Trade Agreement.

"Farmers want a deal with the EU, but it has to stack up," he said.

"No deal is better than a bad deal. And with everything going on globally, there couldn't be worse timing to lock in an agreement that sells Australian agriculture short."

He said that supporting NFF members will be a priority, with a focus on addressing current market conditions and ensuring sector representation.

"No matter what they produce, farmers and fishers are navigating one of the most volatile periods this generation has seen. In times like this, unity is essential."

Mr. Guerin also referred to the organisation's membership structure, stating that it needs to be inclusive and capable of representing the sector.

"We need a model that is inclusive, forward-looking, and capable of bringing the whole sector with us."

He acknowledged Su McCluskey, who has served as Interim Chief Executive since September, noting her role in managing the organisation during recent developments.

Mike Guerin previously served as Acting CEO of NSW Farmers and was CEO of AgForce Queensland for eight years. Earlier in his career, he worked in banking, including roles in corporate agribusiness at Elders Rural Services, with experience in governance, capital markets, and stakeholder management.

For more information:

National Farmers' Federation

Tel: +61 (0) 2 6269 5666

Email: [email protected]

www.nff.org.au