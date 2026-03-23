Tasmania introduces rules for potato mop-top virus

New biosecurity requirements have been introduced for potato growers in Tasmania to manage the spread of mop-top virus. Biosecurity Tasmania's Chief Plant Protection Officer, Susanna Driessen, issued a general biosecurity direction on Friday.

The measures require that equipment used in the production, harvesting, transport, or processing of potatoes is cleaned and free of soil. Growers must destroy plants suspected of carrying mop-top virus and maintain records of planting, harvest, and supply for at least three years. In addition, growers are required to provide written notice to buyers if potatoes may be carriers of the virus.

The direction will remain in place until June 2027.

Mop-top virus was first detected on a Tasmanian farm in July, marking the first confirmed case in Australia. Traceback investigations indicated that the virus may have been present in Tasmania for up to two years prior to detection. Authorities have since determined that eradication is not feasible and have shifted to a management-based approach.

The virus is transmitted by Spongospora subterranea, a soil-borne pathogen that also causes powdery scab in potatoes.

There are no human health risks associated with consuming potatoes affected by mop-top virus or powdery scab. However, infected tubers may show symptoms including skin distortion, deep cracking, and internal discoloration such as rust-coloured arcs, streaks, or flecks. Foliar symptoms may also occur, including yellowing of leaves, depending on the variety and infection source.

Source: Tasmanian Country