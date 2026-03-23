Fiji distributes fruit and vegetable seedlings and seeds to farmer

Fiji's Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways has produced 378,000 crop and fruit seedlings and 85,000 kilograms of vegetable seeds for distribution to farmers and households. The initiative forms part of the Ministry's crop research program aimed at supporting food supply and agricultural output.

According to Minister Tomasi Tunabuna, the program includes the development of five cassava varieties, the introduction of a yam variety from Nigeria, and the release of a Pacific Kumala variety to provide planting materials suited to local conditions.

More than 8,000 farmers and households have received planting materials and climate-resilient commodities. In addition, over two million fruit tree and vegetable seedlings have been distributed through partnerships with private sector organizations.

The Ministry has also provided support to 3,500 farmers through capital funding initiatives, including access to farm equipment, agro-inputs, and land preparation assistance.

Mechanisation support has been expanded through the provision of 25 excavators, 90 tractors, and 27 combined rice harvesters to cooperatives, individual farmers, and schools.

Source: fijivillage