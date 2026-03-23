Australian floods hit macadamia, avocado, and citrus production

Flooding across Queensland has affected multiple horticultural crops, with growers reporting production losses and damage to infrastructure. In the Bundaberg and Burnett regions, flooding followed the Burnett River, peaking at 7.4 metres on March 11.

At a macadamia orchard near Bundaberg, water levels reached two to three metres in some areas. Around 10 tons of nuts remain on the ground after the flooding. "If there's mouldy nuts or nuts that have germinated from all this moisture, it's all going to be a negative effect on my results and my pay," said grower Gavin Lerch, who expects financial losses in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Growers across Bundaberg, Burnett, Longreach, and Chinchilla are assessing crop impacts, while producers in Far North Queensland are recovering from Tropical Cyclone Narelle. Queensland Fruit and Vegetable Growers reported that avocados, macadamias, citrus, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, and zucchinis have been affected, with some growers indicating production losses of up to 50 per cent.

"We're expecting that those things might be running a bit short in your local shops and supermarkets going forward," said chief executive Scott Kompo-Harms. He added that sourcing produce from other regions may be limited due to transport constraints and higher fuel costs. "The ability to transport crops long distances as well is also going to be hampered."

At another property south-west of Bundaberg, flooding restricted access to macadamia, avocado, and banana production areas, affecting operations and labour costs. Growers reported continued expenses despite reduced output.

In Gayndah, citrus production has also been affected. Around 35 tons of fruit were lost after dropping from trees, while damage to irrigation systems and electrical infrastructure was reported. One grower estimated losses of up to US$26,000.

"Any fruit with marks on it [is no good]," said grower Ken Roth. "The supermarkets have got their grade that they go to, and if you can't meet that grade, it's a very big battle to make money."

Industry representatives highlighted ongoing uncertainty regarding crop recovery. "We don't quite know how some of these crops will bounce back, whether they're going to survive," said Bree Watson of Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers. She noted that input costs, including fuel and fertiliser, are also affecting growers.

Authorities reported additional damage to farm infrastructure, including fencing and private roads. Disaster recovery support is available for affected producers through relevant government programs.

Source: ABC News