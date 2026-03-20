"We currently have a breeding program, the trial farms over south east QLD prove quite promising"

The Australian passionfruit season usually runs from November through to August – depending on varieties and areas.

"The east coast produces the most passionfruit in North Queensland around Mareeba and Tolga," said Hanna Millard from Passionfruit Australia. "Farms generally then run from Bundaberg down to Glasshouse Mountains and then the Northern Rivers/Tweed area on the NSW coast."

"Passionfruit production has been down 2% from previous years. This could be attributed to one of the main varieties going out of production and the need for a replacement black variety for the industry, which is still underway. We currently have a breeding program with potential varieties to be released, the trial farms over south east QLD prove quite promising."

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Weather and diseases/pests are problematic for passionfruit – they are very susceptible to disease, and managing this can be difficult, especially in weather with long periods of rain and less sunshine.

"Consistent supply to the supermarkets is a challenge for growers as the fruit comes in flushes – one flush usually around Christmas, one around Easter, and usually a winter flush. Some growers, particularly in North Queensland, replace vines annually as they have issues with disease, so this proves most effective. Other growers replace vines every 2-3 years, planting seedlings around October. Being a smaller industry that is so widespread nationwide, it is sometimes difficult for farmers to collaborate and network about solutions."

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Source: Australian Hort Innovation Statistics Handbook for 2024-2025

North Queensland primarily produces the Panama variety. Bundaberg and below mostly the Black varieties.

"Some growers and nurseries have been producing their own varieties – the marketable ones for the public are Nova and Sensation from Arbour Grove, Nambour, and Oz Pash Burst Varieties from Tipper Group. Other growers have bred their own for production and sell fruit directly to market."

For more information:

Hanna Millard

Passionfruit Australia

Tel: +61 419 021 918

Email: [email protected]

passionfruitaustralia.org.au/