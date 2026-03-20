Australian floods and fuel shortages impact macadamia growers

Flood-affected primary producers in Queensland local government areas, including Boulia, Bundaberg, Diamantina, Fraser Coast, Gympie, North Burnett, and South Burnett, may be eligible for support measures. These include Exceptional Disaster Assistance Grants of up to US$16,700 for small businesses and up to US$50,000 for primary producers. Additional support includes Disaster Assistance Loans of up to US$1.3 million, Essential Working Capital Loans of up to US$66,700, Freight Subsidies of up to US$3,300, and Personal Hardship Assistance.

Funding may be used for clean-up, repairs, supplies, wages, rent, replanting, and the purchase of fuel or water, depending on the support measure.

© Australian Macadamia Society

At the same time, the Australian Macadamia Society (AMS) is monitoring fuel supply constraints affecting regional areas and engaging with industry and government. AMS is gathering feedback from growers on fuel availability, delivery delays, and pricing pressures.

AMS is working with the National Farmers' Federation and participated in a government roundtable on fuel supply. While fuel continues to enter Australia, uncertainty remains in some regions, particularly for independent suppliers relying on the spot market, where supply has tightened or ceased.

Concerns are increasing around fuel availability through these distribution networks. Industry bodies are calling for measures to ensure supply continuity. The situation is affecting agricultural operations, including harvest and planting, as well as broader food production.

With the macadamia harvest underway, access to diesel is required for orchard operations, machinery, and transport. Diesel shortages are also affecting logistics, with transport levy surcharges increasing.

The Federal Government has released part of the national fuel reserve and established a Fuel Supply Taskforce to coordinate supply. AMS is calling for targeted measures to prioritise diesel supply for farms and the food supply chain.

AMS continues to work with industry bodies to communicate grower requirements, including the need for a stable diesel supply.

Growers are being asked to provide feedback on fuel delivery delays, restricted supply, challenges securing fuel for harvest operations, and cost increases, including diesel and transport surcharges.

© Australian Macadamia SocietyFor more information:

Australian Macadamia Society

Tel: +61 2 6622 4933

Email: [email protected]

www.australianmacadamias.org