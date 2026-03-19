Hort Innovation Chair Julie Bird to step down, John Said to succeed

The Board of Hort Innovation has confirmed a planned transition in Board leadership, with Chair Julie Bird to retire from the role of Chair at the 2026 Annual General Meeting in November.

Following the AGM, Deputy Chair John Said has been scheduled to assume the role of Chair, subject to formal appointment by the Board.

The transition reflects strong governance and deliberate succession planning, ensuring a smooth transition in board leadership as the organisation completes the current phase of its strategy and prepares for the next.

© Hort Innovation

Julie Bird and John Said

After what will be six years as Chair, Ms Bird has overseen a period of strengthened governance, strategic clarity and organisational maturity, helping position Hort Innovation to deliver with confidence now and into the future.

Ms Bird said the transition was a natural and considered step.

"It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of Hort Innovation for the past five and a half years, working alongside a committed Board, executive team and dedicated people who support Australian horticulture," Ms Bird said.

"Hort Innovation is well-positioned, with a clear strategy, strong foundations, and a continued focus on delivering for growers. I remain fully committed to working with the Board and management to deliver the strategic outcomes identified in our current strategic plan, while ensuring the organisation is well placed for its next phase."

Mr. Said acknowledged Ms. Bird's contribution and the continuity the planned transition provides.

"Julie has played a pivotal role in strengthening Hort Innovation as a contemporary, trusted organisation with a clear focus on growers and industry outcomes," Mr. Said commented.

He said the planned transition ensured stability as the organisation completes its current strategy and prepares for the next phase.

With more than three decades in horticulture, Mr. Said brings deep grower insight, commercial leadership, and a strong understanding of global supply chains. A founder of a national vegetable business supplying major retailers and export markets, he understands both the practical realities facing growers and the commercial environment in which the industry operates. He has served on a range of national and international industry boards and has worked closely with the Hort Innovation Board as a Director and Deputy Chair, providing continuity and deep familiarity with the organisation's strategy and governance.

Reflecting on his long‑standing connection to the industry, Mr. Said commented:

"Horticulture has shaped my career and my life, and my commitment to this industry is unwavering. I care deeply about ensuring growers have access to world‑class research, strong governance, and leadership that delivers real, practical outcomes. I'm proud to continue serving Australian horticulture and to work alongside the Board and management to help position the industry for a more viable, prosperous future."

© Hort InnovationFor more information:

Rebecca Degiorgio

Horticulture Innovation Australia

Tel: +61 (0) 407 068 149

Email: [email protected]

www.horticulture.com.au