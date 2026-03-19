New Zealand Fizz apple harvest underway with volumes rising

The 2026 FIZZ™ apple harvest is underway, marking another stage for the new variety, which is the only apple grown in New Zealand with pinky-red flesh.

This is the second year of commercial production of 'PremA021', marketed as FIZZ apples, developed through the Bioeconomy Science Institute Maiangi Taiao breeding program and introduced by Prevar, a joint venture focused on apple and pear varieties. FIZZ is exclusively licensed to Snazzy Fruit for fresh fruit production and sales.

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Snazzy Fruit managing director Josh Parlane says volumes remain limited in the 2026 season, but production is increasing. The company expects to harvest up to 54 tons across Hawke's Bay and Nelson, subject to growing conditions. Last year's first commercial harvest from young trees produced around 10 tons in Hawke's Bay, while hail affected the Nelson crop.

Parlane says the company plans to ship limited volumes to markets including China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, India, and Canada.

"These shipments will be channelled through online platforms, niche retailers, and select partners. FIZZ is still a new market offering, and these shipments will support our consumer testing and early market development, helping us build understanding of how consumers interact with the apple ahead of future volume growth."

Parlane says work is underway to increase planting material in New Zealand. During the 2025 winter period, approximately 20,000 new trees and grafts were established, with plantings split between Hawke's Bay and Nelson.

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Up to 54 tons of FIZZ apples are expected to be harvested this season.

Bioeconomy Science Institute apple breeder Dr. Richard Volz, who led the development of the cultivar, says the variety has distinct characteristics, including pink-red flesh and a berry-like flavor.

"It's really rewarding to have bred a variety that provides differentiation and an opportunity to diversify orchard portfolios, but importantly, we've also developed a cultivar with strong cropping performance."

Prevar Brand Manager Amanda Lyon says FIZZ is one of the more recent varieties in the company's portfolio of apple brands licensed worldwide, including Rockit™, Joli™, Dazzle™, Sassy™, and PIQA® Pears.

"FIZZ has broad market appeal and strong potential to perform well in premium markets worldwide. It's great to see this variety making its way into the hands of more consumers and commercial plantings continuing to expand."

© New Zealand Institute for Bioeconomy ScienceFor more information:

Maja Burry

Bioeconomy Science Institute

Tel: +64 (0) 27 437 5408

Email: [email protected]

www.bioeconomyscience.co.nz