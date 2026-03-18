Infopome relaunch improves apple and pear stock tracking data

Apple growers were able to review seasonal supply levels over the 2025 season to assist in future planning, following the relaunch of the industry's stock tracking system Infopome.

APAL Industry Data Manager Lauren Mann said access to historical data is important for growers of perishable products such as apples and pears, supporting long-term supply management and variety planning.

Relaunched in mid-May, Infopome captures weekly coolstore stock by variety, location, and Class 1 percentage, with coolstores entering bins in and out each week. Once data is submitted, the system automatically calculates closing stock levels and updates insights.

© APAL

Although supply level reporting is approximately four weeks behind real time, it provides a consistent historical view of supply throughout the season.

Participation is voluntary, but only contributors can access full industry-wide insights. Broader participation supports a more complete dataset, providing a clearer view of supply patterns and supporting planning.

Apple and pear coolstore stock reporting has been in place in different formats for more than a decade, evolving from faxed reporting to the online Infopome system introduced in 2011.

With the updated version of Infopome, APAL has connected data across the apple and pear value chain, from production to coolstore stock, providing an industry-wide view of supply across the season.

For more information:

APAL

Tel: +61 3 9329 3511

Email: [email protected]

www.apal.org.au