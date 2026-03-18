Riverina almond portfolio listed for sale with water entitlements

The 3,908-hectare Lachlan and Murrumbidgee Portfolio, located along the Lachlan River in the Riverina region, Australia, comprises an almond orchard with water entitlements and potential for further development.

The portfolio is expected to sell for more than US$110m and includes two non-contiguous properties within a 50-kilometre radius: Lachlan Valley Farm (3,822ha) and White Road Orchard (87ha).

Both orchards are located in a region that accounts for 20 per cent of Australia's almond supply, with a historical yield average of three tons per hectare.

© LAWD

Lachlan Valley Farm includes 920ha planted with almond trees, with a weighted average age of 16.5 years. Around 215ha is leased to an ASX-listed company until May 2030. A further 46ha is suitable for horticultural development, with the remaining area used for grazing and support land.

White Road Orchard has 27,159 almond trees planted across 81ha. The trees were planted in two stages in 2015 (34ha) and 2017 (47ha), with a weighted average age of 9.5 years.

Water access includes 10,305 megalitres of Lower Lachlan groundwater, 470ML of Lachlan River high security water, and 1,443ML of Lachlan River general security water. The orchards include irrigation and fertigation infrastructure linked to these water entitlements.

Groundwater is supplied through eight equipped bores into a tributary of the main supply channel, which distributes both river water and groundwater.

White Road Orchard also holds 1,576ML of Murrumbidgee Irrigation Delivery Entitlements. Water is supplied via the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area channel scheme and stored in a 16ML on-site dam.

A portion of the property is leased to an almond grower, processor, and marketer for a further seven years, providing an income stream alongside production.

Infrastructure at Lachlan Valley Farm includes an office complex, two four-bedroom homesteads, two managers' residences, workers' accommodation, a cottage, workshop, and machinery, fertiliser, and chemical sheds.

At White Road Orchard, infrastructure includes a 135m² implement and irrigation shed built in 2015, along with irrigation and fertigation systems.

The portfolio is located near almond processing facilities in Griffith, Robinvale, and Mildura. White Road Orchard is 15km north-west of Griffith, while Lachlan Valley Farm is about 100km north-west of Griffith and 540km from Sydney.

For more information:

Danny Thomas

LAWD

Tel: +61 439 349 977

Email: [email protected]

www.lawd.com.au