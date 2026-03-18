Australian fuel shortages disrupt fruit harvest and logistics

Fuel shortages and higher prices are affecting fruit production and distribution in Australia, with growers indicating that harvesting decisions are being influenced by rising input costs. Petrol prices have exceeded US$1.45 per litre and diesel more than US$1.72 per litre, following disruptions linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Regional areas are reporting limited fuel availability, with some service stations introducing rationing measures. In Robinvale, Victoria, supply shortages affected multiple fuel stations. "Basically, the whole town, which is one of the fruit bowls of Australia, was out of fuel," said service station owner Nathan Falvo. "I've been here at this business for 25 years, and I've never seen this happen before. All three stations were out."

Growers indicate that rising fuel costs are increasing transport expenses, affecting margins, and influencing decisions on whether to harvest. "We are being told farmers are letting fruit rot as the cost of picking it and trucking it to market no longer stacks up, which should send a chill through every government office in this country," said MP Bob Katter.

Fuel supply constraints have also affected farm deliveries, with some producers facing delays of up to two weeks. Increased demand in urban areas is also limiting transport capacity to rural regions. "Melbourne service stations are also seeing unprecedented demand there as well, that's putting constraints around the availability of trucks that can deliver fuel up to rural areas," said Victorian Farmers Federation president Brett Hocking.

Other regions, including parts of Victoria and New South Wales, have also reported shortages. Authorities have introduced measures requiring fuel retailers to report stock levels and have indicated that additional supply from emergency reserves will be released to address shortfalls.

Government officials state that the national fuel supply remains sufficient, while shortages are linked to distribution challenges and increased demand. Additional fuel volumes are expected to be directed to affected regions in the coming period.

Industry participants indicate that continued disruption may affect harvesting, logistics, and pricing across the fruit supply chain.

Source: The Canberra Times