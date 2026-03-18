New Zealand fruit in schools program supplies 127,000 students

New Zealand's Fruit in Schools (FIS) program continues to supply fresh fruit and vegetables to around 127,000 children and staff as cost-of-living pressures affect households. The program provides produce at the start of each school day for breakfast or morning tea.

FIS is a school-based nutrition and education program operating in approximately a quarter of primary schools in New Zealand. It targets schools in low socio-economic areas, focusing on children experiencing material hardship.

More than 50 per cent of participating students are Māori, and over 30 per cent are Pasifika, groups that are represented in child poverty data. Schools receive free produce as part of the program.

Daryl Aim, principal of Natone Park School in Porirua, said access to fruit supports daily learning and wellbeing. "This initiative helps students develop healthy eating habits, improves focus and energy levels in class, and also encourages a positive attitude towards nutritious food," Aim says. "Fruit in Schools contributes to both the physical well-being and the academic success of our learners. Simply put, it is an amazing and essential component in the hauora of our students."

In addition to fruit distribution, the program includes an education component. The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust provides curriculum-linked teaching materials to participating schools, explaining the role of fruit and vegetables in diet and production.

A total of 565 schools receive resources that support lessons on nutrition, seasonal produce, and food production. Materials include print and digital content, lesson plans, and activities such as school garden programs where students grow vegetables.

The program also highlights the role of seasonal fruit consumption and locally grown produce. Autumn fruit provides fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidants, supporting daily nutrition. Local sourcing is also linked to regional horticultural production and employment.

Source: Hort News