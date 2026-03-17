Australian Macadamia Society appoints Ben Baldwin as CEO starting April 2026

The Australian Macadamia Society (AMS) has appointed Ben Baldwin as Chief Executive Officer, effective 13 April 2026.

AMS Chair Mark Napper said Mr Baldwin brings more than 25 years of experience across agriculture, food systems, research commercialisation, and industry development.

"Ben brings a deep understanding of the agricultural sector and the complex environment that member-driven organisations and levy-funded industries operate within," Mr. Napper said.

"His experience leading major research and development programs, managing industry investment portfolios, and working closely with growers, government, and commercial partners will be valuable as AMS continues to support the macadamia industry."

© Australian Macadamia Society

Mr Baldwin most recently led teams and a $32 million operational investment portfolio delivering applied research, food innovation, biosecurity preparedness, and industry services across Queensland for the Department of Primary Industries.

Earlier, he worked with the Sugar Research and Development Corporation, managing a levy-funded investment portfolio and developing strategic and operational plans while working with growers and millers across Queensland and New South Wales.

He has also held governance roles, including Non-Executive Director with ECOllaboration and National Chair of the Australian Government's Carbon Farming Futures program, a $44.29 million initiative supporting agricultural innovation and emissions reduction.

Mr Baldwin said the opportunity to lead AMS comes at an important time for the industry.

"The Australian macadamia industry is at an important stage in its development. Production is expanding, global demand is growing, and there is strong momentum across the sector. With that growth comes complexity, and the need for a peak body that can lead with clarity, credibility, and confidence on behalf of its members," he said.

"When I looked at where the industry is heading, and the role AMS plays in shaping that future, it genuinely felt like the right opportunity at the right time."

He added he is looking forward to engaging with stakeholders across the sector and working with the AMS Board and team.

Mr Baldwin holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from QUT and a Bachelor of Science from Griffith University and is based in Brisbane.

He succeeds Clare Hamilton-Bate, who has served as AMS CEO since 2022.

During her tenure, Ms Hamilton-Bate led the industry through price volatility, weather impacts, and fluctuating yields, while supporting market access developments and strengthening industry relationships.

Mr. Napper thanked Ms. Hamilton-Bate for her contribution.

"Clare has led AMS with commitment and integrity and leaves the organisation well positioned for the future," he said.

Ms Hamilton-Bate will work alongside Mr Baldwin until her departure on 8 May.

© Australian Macadamia SocietyFor more information:

The Australian Macadamia Society

Tel: +61 2 6622 4933

Email: [email protected]

www.australianmacadamias.org