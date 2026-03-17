Australian Sunraysia floods delay harvests and trigger calls for support

Primary producers in the Sunraysia and Murray Valley regions of Australia are seeking financial support following flash flooding that affected multiple crops. Heavy rainfall at the start of March brought close to 150 millimetres within 36 hours across parts of Victoria and New South Wales.

The event coincided with the harvest period for almonds, melons, table grapes, dried fruit, and wine grapes, resulting in delays and crop losses. Some perishable products are expected to be lost, while others may be marketed at reduced returns due to quality impacts.

Growers have called for the event to be declared a disaster under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements. Similar conditions in 2011 led to flooding and the provision of disaster relief payments.

Tim Milner of Milner Grapes in Irymple said, "Any relief that has been offered, either through debt deferral, through council or through Lower Murray Water, it's really not even close to encompassing what we actually require." He added that growers face uncertainty regarding recovery decisions and resource allocation.

"Because we've got no direction, we don't know if we should invest money on trying to pump [the water] out — because it's going to cost us a lot to try and do that — or whether we just walk away from it," Mr Milner said.

Murray Valley Wine Growers chief executive Paul Derrico said rainfall and standing water increase the risk of mould in wine grapes. "Wine grape growers are limited as to what chemicals they can use, and there is basically nothing at this time of the year that can stop mould [in the event of heavy rain]," he said. He indicated that crop losses are expected and that impacts extend across the supply chain.

In the almond sector, Almond Board of Australia chief executive Tim Jackson said moisture levels affect processing. "When you take it to a huller and sheller, you need to have the kernel at less than six per cent [moisture content] to be able to have it admitted for hulling and shelling," he said. Additional drying increases costs and processing time, with potential effects on quality.

Local authorities have been approached regarding support measures. Mildura Rural City Council chief executive Martin Hawson said a disaster declaration is warranted. Federal and state representatives indicated they are prepared to engage on support mechanisms, while the status of a declaration remains under review.

Source: ABC News