Ausveg welcomes Darren Chester as Shadow Minister for Agriculture

Ausveg has congratulated the Hon. Darren Chester MP on his appointment as Shadow Minister for Agriculture, as part of the new Shadow Cabinet arrangements announced by the Coalition.



"On behalf of Australia's vegetable, potato and onion growers, congratulations to Mr Chester on his appointment to this key portfolio at a time of critical importance to Australia's vegetable industry," said Ausveg CEO Michael Coote.



"Australian growers produce 3.8 million tonnes of vegetables annually, which are worth $6 billion in farmgate value. That is one third of Australia's $18.4 billion horticulture industry, with most of that vegetable production destined for the dining tables of Australian families.

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"The importance of Australia's vegetable industry is something I know Mr Chester is well aware of as the Federal Member for Gippsland, which is one of the country's biggest vegetable growing regions, providing significant employment and economic contributions to the electorate, and the nation.



"As part of Ausveg's ongoing engagement with all political parties, we look forward to working with Mr. Chester to address the key challenges and opportunities facing Australian vegetable growers. That engagement is particularly important at the moment, given the major disruptions posed by the conflict in the Middle East, and the need for bipartisan commitments and efforts to address the immediate, medium, and long-term impacts, as well as the wider challenges facing the vegetable industry.



"Ausveg is also looking forward to briefing Mr. Chester on industry-led initiatives to increase vegetable consumption and to reduce the burden of compliance, which will hopefully help alleviate some of these current challenges."



In welcoming Mr Chester to the role, AUSVEG congratulates the Hon. Michael McCormack on his appointment as Shadow Minister for Water, and also acknowledges the significant contributions of former Nationals Leader and previous Shadow Agriculture Minister, the Hon. David Littleproud MP.

For more information:

Andrew MacDonald

AUSVEG

Tel: +61 (0) 3 9882 0277

Email: [email protected]

www.ausveg.com.au