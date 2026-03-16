New Zealand kiwifruit crop forecast at 221 million trays

New Zealand's kiwifruit industry expects production of just over 221 million trays this season despite periods of severe weather in several growing regions.

New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Incorporated (NZKGI) chief executive Colin Bond said storms during summer affected some orchards, but the crop overall has had the opportunity to develop. The forecast volume is slightly higher than last season's crop of almost 217 million trays. Each tray contains about 30 kiwifruit.

"The loss of life from January's severe weather in the Bay of Plenty has been devastating for all those impacted, and our thoughts are first with the families, whānau and communities affected," Colin says.

"Against this backdrop, there have also been impacts on the kiwifruit industry which are still unfolding."

Bond said weather impacts were mostly localised, particularly in low-lying orchards.

"Slips and surface flooding have been the primary issues for orchards, although road access and logistics have been potentially greater challenges for some growers, particularly as harvest draws nearer for them."

Growers from Northland to the top of the South Island experienced wind, rain, and hail during the season. According to NZKGI, the number of orchards affected by flooding or slips is relatively limited and is not expected to materially affect national production.

Kiwifruit is New Zealand's largest horticultural export. In the 2024/25 season, the industry contributed about US$1.81 billion (converted from $3 billion) to the regions where the fruit is grown.

The sector continues to expand, with industry sales projected to increase from US$2.96 billion (converted from $4.9 billion) in 2026 to US$3.75 billion (converted from $6.2 billion) by 2030.

New Zealand has more than 2,800 kiwifruit orchards located from Kerikeri to Motueka. In the 2024/25 season, the Bay of Plenty region generated the highest orchard gate returns. Te Puke recorded US$421.45 million (converted from $698 million), followed by Tauranga with US$193.17 million (converted from $320 million) and Katikati with US$172.13 million (converted from $285 million).

Kiwifruit marketer Zespri has begun the 2026/27 harvest season with the RubyRed variety being picked first, followed by Gold and Green kiwifruit. Harvest normally peaks in mid-April and continues until June.

Zespri chief executive Jason Te Brake said growers are positive about fruit conditions as the harvest begins.

"We've started 2026 on the back of Zespri's largest ever crop and strong global demand.

"With another large crop of Zespri Green, SunGold and RubyRed Kiwifruit to deliver to our 50 markets around the world, our focus will be on fruit quality through a smooth, consistent harvest as that's key to maximising value," says Jason.

He said the forecast reflects sales performance in Europe and North America and a recovery in Asia after earlier season challenges.

Source: SunLive