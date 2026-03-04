Australia launches horticulture trade intelligence project

A major new investment is set to give Australian horticulture unprecedented access to global trade intelligence. The three‑year project will put trusted data at the fingertips of decision‑makers to strengthen Australia's position in international markets and drive smarter trade development strategies.

Hort Innovation is leading this investment to increase knowledge of trade performance across relevant industries and provide deeper insight into short‑ to medium‑term drivers such as macroeconomic conditions and supply‑demand factors. It will enhance global competitiveness by equipping stakeholders with actionable intelligence to inform strategic trade and marketing decisions.

© Hort Innovation

The data will improve oversight and prioritisation of trade development activities, while Peak Industry Bodies and other partners will gain the capacity to validate performance and support targeted initiatives that deliver maximum impact.

Delivered by S&P Global Market Intelligence via Global Trade Atlas (GTA), the project ensures consistent access to high‑quality data feeds and tools for monitoring markets, comparing performance, and spotting emerging trends earlier. This shared intelligence will underpin evidence‑based decisions and help the industry respond quickly to changing conditions.

Andrew Francey, General Manager of Industry Service Delivery at Hort Innovation, explained what this means for the industry: "Quality, trusted trade intelligence helps Australian growers compete with confidence. With this project, we're strengthening our shared view of export markets so we can back the right opportunities and respond quickly when conditions change."

"Consistent access to GTA data will let us monitor performance, compare markets, and spot emerging trends earlier. That means clearer guidance for trade development and better‑targeted activities across participating industries."

This project (MT25011) is funded by Hort Innovation, using the Apple and Pear, Avocado, Cherry, Citrus, Dried Grapes, Fresh Potato, Macadamia, Mango, Melon, Onion, Processing Potato, Strawberry, Summerfruit, Sweet Potato, Table Grape, and Vegetable research and development levies and contributions from the Australian Government.

© Hort InnovationFor more information:

Shannon​​​​ O'Mara

Horticulture Innovation Australia

Tel: +61 (0) 427 142 537

Email: [email protected]

www.horticulture.com.au