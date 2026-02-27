Peter Ombler receives Hayward Medal for contribution to kiwifruit industry

Peter Ombler has been awarded the Fresh Carriers Hayward Medal, which recognises contribution and leadership within the kiwifruit industry.

Established in 2012, the medal acknowledges individuals from across the sector, including growers, post-harvest professionals, and researchers. The award was presented at the Momentum 2026 Conference dinner by Kiwifruit Industry Advisory Committee Chair and Zespri Director Craig Thompson.

According to Thompson, the judging panel unanimously selected Ombler. His involvement in the kiwifruit industry spans more than 40 years, including roles as a grower, consultant, and industry representative.

© Zespri

Ombler was involved in both organic and conventional kiwifruit production systems and supported knowledge-sharing among growers. He contributed to the development and implementation of the KiwiGreen Program in the 1990s, which was introduced following export restrictions into Italy. The program required coordination between growers, scientists, and consultants and resulted in changes to pest and disease management practices across the industry. Ombler also participated in initiatives aimed at improving spraying practices and industry standards.

During the 2010 Psa incursion, Ombler was a founding member and the second Chair of Kiwifruit Vine Health. In this role, he was involved in governance and biosecurity oversight, including advocating for a broader focus on biosecurity risks beyond Psa.

He also held leadership positions within industry bodies, including serving as President of New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Incorporated, where he supported the Single Point of Entry structure.

In 2017, Ombler received the Horticulture Bledisloe Cup, awarded annually by Horticulture New Zealand for contribution to the horticulture sector.

Previous Hayward Medal recipients include Ian Greaves in 2020 for his involvement during the Psa outbreak, and Dr Russell Lowe in 2012 for his work in developing and commercialising the gold kiwifruit variety Hort16A.

For more information:

Anna Cross

Zespri

Tel: +64 27 316 7777

Email: [email protected]

www.zespri.com