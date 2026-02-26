Australian growers raise concerns despite horticulture record

Australia's horticulture sector reached a record production value of US$12.14 billion in the year to June 2025, producing 6.9 million tons of fruit, vegetables, and nuts, according to Hort Innovation.

Fruit accounted for US$4.82 billion in value, with citrus exceeding US$792 million at the farmgate level. Vegetables reached US$3.97 billion, supported by potatoes, tomatoes, capsicums, lettuce, and cucumbers. Nut production increased 13% to US$1.12 billion, with almonds supported by export demand. Vietnam, China, Spain, and Turkey were identified as leading almond markets.

"We've seen record gains across fruit, vegetables and nuts, complemented by extraordinary export performance," Hort Innovation chief executive Brett Fifield said.

"As the industry continues to evolve and innovate, this data helps guide investment, identify opportunities, and ensure growers can not only remain globally competitive but continue to grow their profitability over time."

Despite the production growth, growers report pressure on margins. In New South Wales, grower Tony Catanzariti said he has reduced his orange plantings in Griffith to focus on melons, peaches, and vegetables.

He said supermarkets sell oranges for between US$1.32 and US$3.95 per kilogram, while growers receive around US$0.26 per kilogram.

"When you take into consideration the price of electricity, water, fuel, workers, and everything else, we probably just break even," Mr. Catanzariti said.

He also raised concerns about market structure. "They buy up operations, push produce on the market without a price, and flood the market, pushing family farmers out."

Apple and Pear Australia Limited said it will continue to raise issues, including supermarket pricing and labour productivity, with the government.

"Unfortunately, turning a blind eye to the growth and dominance of the supermarkets over the last 20 years has not been an effective policy solution," head of government relations Jeremy Griffith said.

"As a result, growers have faced decades of price suppression by the supermarkets."

He added that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's 2025 inquiry into the supermarket sector indicates the government is reviewing policy settings.

The National Farmers Federation told the inquiry that horticulture growers have not received price increases for up to 15 years, despite rising production costs.

Source: The Senior