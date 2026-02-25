Carnarvon banana supply hit for 18 months after heatwave and cyclone

Banana growers in Carnarvon, Western Australia, are assessing damage following a January heatwave and a February cyclone, with some estimating it may take 12 to 18 months for stock levels to return to normal.

The region, often referred to as Western Australia's food bowl, experienced three consecutive days above 40 °C at the end of January, with a peak of 47.9 °C recorded on January 21. The heat burned crops and caused fruit drop. On February 10, a system downgraded from Tropical Cyclone Mitchell crossed the coast, bringing wind gusts of up to 107km per hour.

Banana plantations were among the hardest hit. Growers estimate losses ranging between 20 per cent and 60 per cent across farms, with some reporting crop losses of 40 per cent to 50 per cent following the cyclone.

Banana grower Doriana Mangili said the larger plants, typically harvested at this time of year, were most affected. "We're seeing very low volumes at the moment, like we're packing in a week what we could normally pack in a day at this time of year," she said.

"The next couple of months are going to be really tough for our growers and for our staff, and really for the next 12 to 18 months," she said.

According to Mangili, extreme heat events have become more frequent. "When I first came to Carnarvon, (heatwaves) were pretty rare. We had one, I think in 2007, and then we didn't have another one for like, five to 10 years. We seem to have had an extreme heatwave every year just about, for the last three or four years," she said.

Growers are focusing on replanting in March and diversifying production, including freeze-dried bananas, to maintain operations during the recovery phase.

Supply volumes to supermarkets are expected to remain below typical seasonal levels as crop regeneration and new plantings progress.

