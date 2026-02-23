NZ software platform expands into cherry packing sector

For the first time, New Zealand's software platform snapPack has expanded its support into the cherry packing sector, aimed at streamlining operations while maintaining traceability.

Computer Solution Engineering, which owns the snapGrow, snapPack, and snapSales software, is already active in the produce industry, providing its three software packages to three of New Zealand's largest apple companies.

© snapSoftware

Heartland Packing Manager Laura Davis has previously used Snap products for apple packing at Crasborn Fresh Harvest and said she expected a smooth transition to using the system for cherry packing this season.

"When we took over Heartland packhouse in November, we needed a software system that was quick and easy to implement. SnapPack meets our requirements for traceability, compliance, inventory tracking, and invoicing," Laura said.

© snapSoftware

Having previously used different software systems for cherry packing and sales, Laura described snapPack as user-friendly and "invaluable for ensuring smooth processes when timing is of the essence."

The Computer Solution Engineering team works with clients across the produce industry and can customise the platform to specific operational needs. This flexibility was applied during the cherry season, where adjustments and support were required.

© snapSoftware

"For fruit growers, packers, and sellers, the cherry season brings unique pressures. Tight harvest windows and heightened compliance requirements, which mean systems must work seamlessly without adding any administrative burden, that is what our software delivers," said Brendan O'Reilly, owner and developer of the software.

The cherry implementation expands snapPack's use beyond pip fruit to cherry suppliers and exporters, drawing on more than 25 years of industry experience.

As exporters review their processes during peak seasons, snapPack's move into cherries marks a development for the category.

© snapSoftwareFor more information:

SnapSoftware

Tel: +64 (0) 6 879 4850

Email: [email protected]

www.snapsoftware.nz