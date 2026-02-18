Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Sydney retailer installs Australia’s first avocado ripeness scanner

Trim's Fresh, a fruit and vegetable shop in Merrylands, western Sydney, has introduced an avocado ripeness checker in-store. The device is reported to be the first of its kind in Australia and has previously been used in European supermarkets.

According to the retailer, customers can determine ripeness by holding an avocado up to the scanner. Noah from Trim's Fresh demonstrated the system on TikTok.

"Guys, I want to ask a question," Noah said.
"Are you guys sick of trying to find the perfect, ripe, ready-to-eat avocado? Well, fear no more."

He stated that it is the "first one in the whole of Australia".

"It's very simple, guys, you're just going to grab your avocado and put it up against the machine," he explained.

The introduction of in-store ripeness assessment tools reflects ongoing interest in reducing uncertainty in fresh produce purchasing at the retail level.

Source: kidspot

Publication date:

