New food safety laws for berry, leafy vegetables, and melon growers

Anyone growing berries, leafy vegetables, or melons for sale in New South Wales, Australia, must meet on-farm requirements and provide their business details to the NSW Food Authority.

Small-scale growers selling directly to the public, including at markets, at the farm gate, or through home delivery, are also required to notify the Council of their business details.

The new requirements are outlined in the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code and address key food safety risks associated with berries, leafy vegetables, and melons. These include contamination from soil, water, fertilisers, animals, and worker hygiene.

To reduce administrative burden for smaller operations, businesses growing less than 2 hectares of berries, leafy vegetables, or melons are required only to notify the Food Authority and manage on-farm risks. Larger producers must obtain a Food Authority licence. Licence fees have been waived until 12 February 2027.

The Food Authority's acting CEO, Andrew Davies, said the new laws aim to strengthen consumer confidence by ensuring all growers address key food safety risks and that produce remains traceable throughout the supply chain.

"Typically eaten raw, berries, leafy vegetables, and melons have been linked to multiple foodborne illness outbreaks in Australia and internationally," he said.

"I encourage berry, leafy vegetable, and melon farmers in [council area] to find out more about the requirements on the Food Authority website and to get in touch with us early to ensure a smooth transition."

