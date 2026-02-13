NZ potato yields decline due to weather and rising costs

Potato growers in New Zealand report that winter yields in some regions could be down by around 20% following changeable weather conditions. Early varieties are currently being harvested, with the main crop expected to begin in the coming weeks.

Potatoes New Zealand chair Paul Olsen said crops in Manuwatū are performing well, while further north in Pukekohe, growers have experienced persistent rainfall.

"What I'm told sort of further north that the yields are back by maybe 20% in some areas, and then the earlier crops in Canterbury, I'm told, are sort of on par," Olsen said.

"It's hard to know the full impact of the weather until we get into the thick of harvest in about a month or so."

If national production volumes decline, Olsen said pricing could remain firm, supported by steady demand.

"The general rule of thumb is that the prices do ease as the main crop comes on, so it's sort of hard to gauge, and I'd hate to jump to conclusions so early on in the season, given we're only in February.

"But yeah, it'll definitely be one to watch."

In Pukekohe, Hira Bhana and Co grows 140 hectares of potatoes year-round. Owner Bharat Bhana said variable moisture and temperatures have affected crop development.

"When it's too wet, the roots don't go down deep enough to go and search for water, then when it goes dry, the roots aren't prepared, and then they dry out," Bhana said.

"So, you need to keep the water on. Yesterday, it was 27 degrees during the day and only got down to 20 at night; it's not cooling down enough - the muggy weather isn't ideal for getting a decent crop of potatoes."

The farm targets 45 to 50 tons per hectare, but current yields are around 40 tons per hectare.

Bhana indicated that reduced supply would likely support pricing.

"But, in saying that, potatoes at the moment, at US$0.90 a kilo, or even at US$1.80 a kilo, are cheap compared to anything else.

"Consumers normally complain about US$1.80 a kilo for spuds, but go and get US$1.80 worth of chicken or US$1.80 worth of steak and see what that gets you."

He added that returns have been under pressure for the past 18 months, while input costs continue to rise. Fertiliser, chemicals, and machinery are affected by currency fluctuations.

"With rising costs, more vegetable growers were leaving the industry - especially in Pukekohe, where some can sell land to developers for hefty profits."

