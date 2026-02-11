Australian apple and pear quality metrics improve in 2025

Sampling data collected under Australia's apple and pear Quality Project shows improvements in several key quality metrics during the 2025 season.

The project, launched in 2024, monitors fruit quality performance across growing regions by collecting samples from retail outlets and measuring attributes such as Brix and firmness. According to APAL Industry Data Manager Lauren Mann, comparative data between February and November 2024 and the same period in 2025 indicate measurable shifts.

"Quality is the most important factor in driving demand for apples and pears in this country," Lauren said.

"When comparing the 2025 season to the 2024 season from February to November, the average Gala pressure has increased by two per cent.

"Packham pear pressure has risen by 29 per cent, and Packham Brix has improved by five per cent. Pink Lady apples have also shown an 11 per cent increase in Brix.

"These trends indicate that packhouses are actively engaging with the quality data and adjusting processes to consistently deliver higher quality fruit."

Initially implemented with the 20 largest packhouses across the eastern seaboard and South Australia, the project has expanded to include a broader network of packhouses. Results are now accessible to a wider group of growers and packers.

Each week, Gala and Pink Lady apples, and Packham and Williams pears are sampled from Woolworths, Coles, and ALDI stores. Participating packhouses receive individual results, while aggregated national data is shared with industry members via the APAL Quality Hub.

The platform includes historical data extending back to June 2023. It is designed to allow growers and packhouses to benchmark performance against industry averages.

"The continual strengthening of quality performance across regions highlights the value of transparent, timely data and demonstrates the industry's commitment to driving consistent, premium-quality apples and pears," Lauren said.

In addition to reporting results, the project includes support materials available through the APAL Member Hub, where participants can review benchmark comparisons and access technical guidance related to quality management and postharvest handling.

The Quality Project operates alongside other industry data initiatives, including the National Crop Forecast, Infopome, and the APAL Orchard Census, forming part of a broader effort to increase visibility and data-driven decision-making across the supply chain.

