NZ kiwifruit forecast exceeds 200 million trays after storms

Recent storms in the upper and eastern North Island have affected a limited number of kiwifruit growers, but overall industry production expectations remain unchanged, according to NZ Kiwifruit Growers Inc chief executive Colin Bond.

Bond said current projections indicate production of more than 200 million trays of kiwifruit this season. While some orchardists have experienced severe impacts, the broader crop outlook remains intact.

"We know of a couple of orchards that have been badly hit by landslides around Welcome Bay in the Bay of Plenty. One has lost their full crop, another their house, and in another case, they can't get onto their property to assess the damage because of a landslip," Bond said.

He added that some orchards across Northland, the Bay of Plenty, and down to Tairawhiti are waterlogged following heavy rainfall. Growers are waiting for water levels to recede before assessing vine condition and crop viability.

Bond noted that the damage is not widespread across the industry. He compared current conditions with Cyclone Gabrielle, stating that there has been no similar scale of impact.

The industry is also awaiting a report from Zespri regarding grower returns. On crop condition, Bond said that quality indicators appear positive at this stage.

Road access remains a concern in some regions. State Highway 2 through the Waioweka Gorge between Gisborne and Opotiki is closed due to slips. Kiwifruit grown in the Gisborne area is typically transported by road to packhouses in Opotiki.

Bond said that if SH2 does not reopen before the main harvest period, it will present logistical challenges. The alternative route via Napier and Taupo adds an additional 211 km to the journey. "There is limited capacity to pack kiwifruit in Gisborne, and it could certainly not handle all the fruit that is produced there," he said.

Despite localised disruption, Bond stated that demand for kiwifruit remains firm in international markets. He acknowledged that some growers are facing operational difficulties but indicated that global demand continues to underpin the sector as it moves beyond previous challenges during the Covid period.

Source: Rural News