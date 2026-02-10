High yields drive value focus for New Zealand potatoes

Potatoes NZ says potato growers in New Zealand are focusing on value creation from high yields as they manage a combination of market, production, and climate-related pressures. Chief executive Kate Trufitt said the global potato sector is facing shifting supply-demand dynamics, climate variability, and evolving market requirements, which are also affecting New Zealand growers.

"New Zealand's sector is responding by prioritising value creation from high yields, alongside responsible environmental and market management," Trufitt told Rural News.

She noted that, as with other commodities, returns for growers are influenced by the balance between supply and demand. A record crop can place downward pressure on prices when demand or market access does not expand at the same pace. Processing contracts help provide price stability, while potatoes sold on the open market tend to feel price pressure first. Trufitt added that higher volumes do not automatically translate into lower farm-gate prices, as rising production costs continue to constrain margins.

"Short-term volume growth can soften prices, but efficiency and market development protect returns in the medium term. At Potatoes New Zealand, and across the industry, our focus is on turning additional volume into value through exports, processing, product innovation, and new market opportunities."

According to Fresh Facts, total potato production in New Zealand last season reached 518,282 tons. Of this total, seed potatoes accounted for 4 per cent, table potatoes for 40 per cent, and processing potatoes for 56 per cent. Trufitt said variations within these categories are linked mainly to seasonal and market conditions rather than structural change.

"The processing sector supports technology investment, while the table sector, as well as seizing innovation, underpins regional jobs and New Zealand's food security. High-quality seed is vital for yield and disease management."

Weather conditions remain a limiting factor for growers. Trufitt said variable conditions have led to issues such as waterlogging, higher disease pressure, and harvest delays, affecting both yield and quality.

"While potatoes are a resilient crop, they are increasingly exposed to the risks of extreme weather events, prompting ongoing risk-management efforts by growers and industry bodies.

This year has been particularly challenging, with a very poor summer season. Storm events have disrupted harvesting and damaged infrastructure; arable crops in the South Island have suffered significant losses," she said.

New Zealand potato yields typically range from 50 to 80 tons per hectare. Trufitt attributed this to the country's climate, soils, agronomy practices, and certified seed standards, along with advances in genetics, precision agriculture, pest and disease control, and crop rotation management.

Land availability is also becoming more constrained. Trufitt said productive cropping land is under pressure from urban development, with the industry continuing to advocate for the protection of elite soils and planning frameworks that balance food production and infrastructure needs.

Source: RuralNews