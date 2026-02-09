Fiji's fruit and vegetable intake below recommended levels

According to newly released national health data, most consumers in Fiji are not meeting recommended daily intake levels for fruits and vegetables, despite wide local availability.

The findings were presented during the launch of the Fiji STEPS Survey Report 2025 at the Grand Pacific Hotel. The survey shows that only 11.3 per cent of the population consumes the recommended five daily servings of fruits and vegetables.

More than half of respondents, representing 52 per cent of the population, reported eating only one to two servings of fruits and vegetables per day. A further 15.9 per cent said they did not consume any fruits or vegetables on a typical day.

Head of Wellness Dr Devina Nand highlighted the results during the presentation. "Can you believe that? We're an island country surrounded by beautiful vegetables and beautiful fruit, and we don't value what we have in our country. Or we don't have access," she said.

The data show minimal variation between genders. Among men, 51.4 per cent reported consuming one to two servings daily, compared with 52.7 per cent of women. Intake patterns were broadly similar across the population.

Differences were observed between rural and urban areas. In rural communities, 13.9 per cent of respondents met the five-serving recommendation, compared with 9.4 per cent in urban areas.

Regional differences were also recorded. The Eastern Division reported the highest compliance, with 19.7 per cent of respondents meeting the recommended intake. The Central Division had the highest proportion of people consuming no fruits or vegetables on a daily basis, at 22.4 per cent.

Dr Nand noted that low consumption levels have implications for public health. She said inadequate fruit and vegetable intake is linked to higher risks of non-communicable diseases, including heart disease, stroke, cancer, and respiratory illnesses.

Health officials continue to promote increased consumption of fruits and vegetables as part of broader efforts to address diet-related health challenges. The survey results are expected to inform future policy discussions around food access, dietary behaviour, and nutrition programs in Fiji.

Source: Fiji Sun