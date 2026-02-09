Australia targets school fruit and vegetable intake

International Fresh Produce Association A-NZ has partnered with The Wiggles for National Lunchbox Week, held from February 9 to 15, with the aim of encouraging the inclusion of fresh produce in school lunchboxes.

According to recent data cited by IFPA A-NZ, only 4 per cent of Australian children meet recommended daily fruit and vegetable intake levels. In response, a digital campaign has been launched during National Lunchbox Week, focusing on snackable produce items such as Tiny Toms, Qukes®, and bananas.

© IFPA

As families settle into the school term, IFPA A-NZ said the initiative is intended to support parents navigating weekday lunch preparation by promoting a range of fruit and vegetables suitable for lunchboxes.

"We know parents want their children to be healthy, and our campaign aims to inspire them to 'Wiggle' more excitement into school bags with fresh, snackable produce that makes healthy eating the best part of the school day," said Belinda Wilson, managing director of IFPA A-NZ.

© IFPA

"Children are a key influence on what ends up in the shopping trolley. National Lunchbox Week is our opportunity to harness that influence for good. By partnering with The Wiggles, we're making fruit and veggies fun, familiar, and desirable choices for the lunchbox.

"School mornings can feel like a whirlwind, so anything that brings a little joy and connection is a win. We're encouraging families to start the day with a quick Wiggle reel — something fun that gets everyone smiling — and then keep that energy going by packing a colourful lunchbox inspired by what they've just watched. It's a simple way for parents to turn routine into memories, spark creativity, and make the everyday moments feel a little more magical."

© IFPA

The initiative follows earlier retail-based activities linked to the back-to-school period, including campaigns with Aldi and Harris Farm Markets, where families were able to engage with The Wiggles while shopping.

National Lunchbox Week promotes variety and enjoyment in lunchbox choices and encourages a flexible approach to healthy eating. The campaign highlights a range of produce commonly used in lunchboxes, including snacking tomatoes, baby cucumbers, bananas, and potato-based dishes.

© IFPA

The IFPA A-NZ "Fruit and Veggies Yummy Yummy" campaign is supported by industry organisations and fresh produce businesses, including AUSVEG, Hort Innovation, Mitolo Family Farms, Flavorite, Perfection Fresh Australia, Premier Fresh Australia, and Mackays Marketing.

John Tselekidis, Chief Commercial Officer at Mitolo Family Farms, said: "We're proud to support a campaign that is about more than just driving awareness; it's about influencing positive food habits for families and encouraging children to enjoy more fresh fruit and vegetables. The Wiggles have a unique ability to engage children, and being part of this initiative through IFPA A-NZ allowed Mitolo Family Farms to champion fresh vegetables, including potatoes, in a fun and meaningful way."

