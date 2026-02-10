New Zealand highlights potatoes during Foodie February

Potatoes New Zealand is using Foodie February to draw attention to the role of potatoes in everyday meals across New Zealand, highlighting their place in domestic production and consumption.

Potatoes are grown by local producers and remain a staple ingredient in New Zealand kitchens. They are used across a wide range of meals, including salads, barbecue dishes, and family cooking, and are present in both local and internationally influenced cuisines throughout the year.

Kate Trufitt, Chief Executive of Potatoes New Zealand, said Foodie February provides an opportunity to focus on the contribution of potatoes within the national food system.

"The potato is a powerful performer — naturally nutritious, incredibly versatile, and proudly grown here in New Zealand. During Foodie February, we're encouraging people to celebrate potatoes, try new ideas, and enjoy the many ways they can shine in everyday meals," says Trufitt.

According to the organisation, potatoes contribute carbohydrates, vitamins, and fibre to diets and are commonly used in meals for households with varying needs. Potatoes New Zealand also notes that potatoes are widely available and accessible for consumers, supporting meal planning across different income groups.

Production is carried out by growers across the country, with ongoing efforts aimed at maintaining crop quality and improving farming practices. The organisation stated that growers continue to adopt new approaches related to crop management and long-term land use as part of standard agricultural development.

"Foodie February is about enjoying great food and celebrating what's grown here at home — and the powerful potato delivers on every level," Trufitt added.

Potatoes New Zealand said the initiative is intended to encourage awareness of locally grown produce during February, while reinforcing the role of potatoes within New Zealand's fresh produce sector.

