Australia's Northern Territory mango output rises 7.5% in 2025–26

Mango production in Australia's Northern Territory increased during the 2025–26 season, with growers packing 4.3 million trays, up 7.5 per cent compared with the previous year. The increase equated to around 300,000 additional trays supplied to domestic and export markets.

Production was split across the Territory's main growing regions, with 2.3 million trays harvested in the Darwin region and 2 million trays in the Katherine region. The Northern Territory accounted for 52 per cent of Australia's total mango output during the season.

Territory mangoes were supplied across Australia and exported to markets including the Middle East, Singapore, New Zealand, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Canada.

The mango sector contributed more than A$128 million, about US$84 million, to the Territory economy and supported over 3,500 direct harvest jobs. Mango production covered approximately 6,350 hectares.

Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries Gerard Maley said: "Agriculture is a cornerstone of the Territory economy, and the mango industry plays a critical role in supporting jobs, strengthening regional communities and driving economic growth."

Andrew Bourne, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the NT Farmers Association, said seasonal and operational factors influenced the outcome. "Good seasonal conditions and better alignment between the Darwin and Katherine harvests helped deliver a more consistent mango season, with steadier prices for growers," he said.

The Northern Territory Government reported continued support for the mango sector through investment in research, biosecurity, and market access, with a focus on plant health and pest and disease management.

In 2025, a new domestic market access protocol was secured with Western Australia, allowing four Northern Territory mango varieties to be supplied into the Western Australian market.

"We are backing our mango growers with practical research, innovation, and biosecurity work that helps them manage challenges like pests and disease, while opening up new market opportunities," Maley said.

Source: ARRN