Central Otago fruit harvest delayed by cool summer

A colder and wetter than usual summer has slowed fruit development in Central Otago, resulting in delayed maturity and a slightly later harvest for grapes and other fruit crops.

According to Central Otago Winegrowers Association general manager Carolyn Murray, vine health across the region remains good despite persistent rainfall. "Yields are tracking small to average, with a smaller regional crop expected and smaller berry size," she told the Wānaka App.

She added that vineyard managers are monitoring conditions closely as the season progresses. "Quality is looking very promising, though we're hoping for a warm and dry February and March." Murray said harvest timing is expected to be "slightly later overall" compared with an average season.

A separate market update for Central Otago indicated that summer fruit development has also been slower than usual. Andrew Bristol, communications manager at Summerfruit NZ, said accumulated heat units remain below normal levels. "Central Otago GDDs [growing degree days] are falling further behind normal," he said.

Recent rainfall has affected some stone fruit. Bristol noted that last week's rain caused quality issues in certain apricot blocks, although overall condition remains acceptable. "Demand for Central Otago nectarines is strong, but maturation is slow," he said.

Weather conditions have also influenced cherry demand and availability. "Poor weather has also diminished demand for cherries," Bristol said. He added that harvest volumes are nearing the end of the season. "Fresh cherries will be available in the first week of February, but that might be the end for this season."

Other stone fruit categories are showing mixed results. The peach harvest is delivering higher volumes, while plum availability from Central Otago remains limited at this stage of the season.

Greengage plums are expected to enter the market shortly. "But in good news for greengage fans, those fruits are just a week or so away," Bristol said.

Looking ahead, some relief may be on the way. MetService told the Wānaka App that weather conditions are forecast to become "a bit drier" during February, which could support improved ripening and harvesting conditions across orchards and vineyards.

Overall, the season is characterised by slower crop progression, later harvest timing, and variable volumes across fruit categories, driven largely by persistent cool and wet conditions during the summer months.

Source: The Wanaka App