Central Otago apricot harvest begins as cherry exports fall

Despite a colder summer in Central Otago and cherry exports currently running at around half of last season's volumes, apricot harvesting has started with acceptable quality.

Remarkable Orchards co-owner Sid Burtles said that after withdrawing from the cherry season toward the end because of weather conditions, the apricot season has opened on a more stable footing. The Teviot Valley avoided much of the rainfall seen over Christmas and New Year, but experienced less favourable conditions in recent weeks.

Sid estimated losses of around 15 per cent in his cherry crop, while growers in Cromwell experienced higher losses. According to the latest Summerfruit New Zealand export market report, apricot exports are ahead of last season, with shipments currently at 6,304 kg compared with 3,397 kg at the same point in 2024/25.

By contrast, export cherry volumes remain well below last year. Exports currently stand at 1,530,111 kg, compared with 3,098,839 kg at the same time in the 2024/25 season.

Sid said most of his apricot production will be sold on the domestic market due to limited export opportunities. "And it's hard to get into Aussie," he said. Nectarine harvesting is expected to start early next week, followed by peaches, although both crops are lighter this season.

"You just take it as it comes," Sid said.

In addition to stonefruit, Sid also grows pipfruit on his 100-hectare orchard in East Roxburgh. He said he is looking ahead to the apple harvest toward the end of February, with current crop conditions appearing stable.

"Apples can weather anything, but stonefruit is very vulnerable to the weather," he said.

Summerfruit New Zealand technical advisor Richard Mills said the Hawke's Bay summerfruit season is nearing completion, while Central Otago production is now increasing. He noted that limited overlap between the two regions has helped maintain a steady flow of fruit to the market.

An early Hawke's Bay season placed that region around two weeks ahead, while Central Otago has been running one to two weeks behind, with Roxburgh as an exception.

In viticulture, Central Otago Winegrowers general manager Carolyn Murray said vineyard conditions remain stable despite frequent rainfall. She noted that yields are trending small to average, with a smaller regional crop and reduced berry size expected.

"Quality is looking very promising, though we're hoping for a warm and dry February and March. Harvest is shaping up to be slightly later overall," she said.

Source: The Central App