Australian macadamia research targets yield and harvest efficiency

A new research project will examine factors influencing macadamia yield, nut quality, and harvest efficiency, with the aim of translating physiological insights into practical orchard management approaches.

The five-year initiative is being delivered by the Queensland Department of Primary Industries in partnership with Griffith University. It will investigate the physiological drivers of macadamia productivity and assess management practices that may influence crop performance and harvest timing.

Research will focus on reproductive development, carbohydrate allocation, canopy management, and nut drop dynamics. Findings will be used to support decision-making at the orchard level, particularly in relation to crop load management and harvest planning.

© Hort Innovation

Building on earlier work highlighting the role of carbohydrate availability in fruit set and retention, the project will further examine how pruning practices and canopy structure influence yield outcomes. Researchers will also assess options to shorten the macadamia harvest period, which is currently extended and resource-intensive. This includes evaluating methods, including chemical applications, to encourage mature nut drop without affecting kernel quality. The work aims to assess impacts on harvest efficiency, storage performance, and long-term orchard productivity.

Anthony Kachenko, General Manager of Production and Sustainability R&D at Hort Innovation, said: "The macadamia industry is always looking for ways to improve yield and quality, and this project is about giving growers the science-backed tools to boost productivity and profitability. By understanding the tree's physiology and how it responds to different management practices, we can help growers make better decisions that deliver real results."

He added: "This investment reflects our commitment to delivering research that's practical, impactful, and aligned with grower needs. It's about turning science into solutions that work in the orchard."

The project is led by Dr Amnon Haberman, Principal Horticulturist at the Queensland Department of Primary Industries, and involves a multidisciplinary team of horticulturists and researchers. Trials will be conducted in major macadamia production regions, including Bundaberg in Queensland and the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales.

Dr Haberman said, "Our goal is to give growers a deeper understanding of how macadamia trees function, how they allocate resources, respond to stress, and ultimately produce high-quality nuts. By identifying the physiological tipping points that influence yield and kernel recovery, we can help growers fine-tune their orchard practices and improve outcomes season after season."

The project, identified as MC24003, is funded by Hort Innovation through the macadamia research and development levy, with contributions from the Australian Government and co-investment from the Queensland Department of Primary Industries and Griffith University.

