Australia launches review of Horticulture Code of Conduct

Australia's horticulture sector is set to undergo an independent review of the Horticulture Code of Conduct following an announcement by the Australian Government. The review will be led by Mr Chris Leptos AO and will examine whether the Code remains fit for purpose, given changes in market structure and trading practices.

The National Farmers' Federation Horticulture Council said the review comes a decade after the last assessment and reflects shifts in the wholesale and retail landscape. NFF Horticulture Council Chair Jolyon Burnett said growers depend on the Code to ensure fair treatment and transparency in trade.

© QFVG

"Growers rely on the Horticulture Code to ensure they are treated fairly and their product is traded with transparency and accountability. A decade on from the last review, the structure of the industry and the challenges facing growers have evolved. Now is the right time to take a fresh look at whether the Code is delivering what it needs to, and where improvements can be made," Mr Burnett said.

He also pointed to changes in buyer expectations following updates to the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct. "With heightened expectations of supermarket buyers either now enacted within the recently updated Food and Grocery Code of Conduct or recommended by the ACCC, we should use this chance to ensure our expectations of wholesale buyers remain reasonable after 10 years or progress, particularly in terms of the timeliness of sharing transaction information."

Mr Burnett said the NFF Horticulture Council would engage with the review process and consult with industry participants. "Growers across the country continue to face tight margins, rising costs, and increased market concentration. Ensuring the Code remains strong, modern, and fit-for-purpose is essential to a fair and competitive supply chain."

Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers has also welcomed the review. Chief Executive Officer Scott Kompo-Harms said the Code plays a central role in domestic wholesale and retail markets, where most horticulture businesses operate.

"Horticulture businesses are heavily reliant on domestic wholesale and retail markets, and the Code plays a vital role in ensuring growers are treated fairly and that transactions are conducted with transparency and accountability," Mr Kompo-Harms said.

He added that industry conditions have shifted over the past decade. "Over the past decade, the industry has evolved significantly. Growers continue to face tight margins, rising costs, and increased market concentration. It is essential that the Code reflects these changes and supports a fair and competitive supply chain."

Both organisations encouraged growers, wholesalers, and supply chain participants to take part in the consultation process. The NFF Horticulture Council confirmed it will prepare a submission based on industry feedback, while Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers said the review outcomes will influence how business is conducted in Australia's wholesale markets in the coming years.

