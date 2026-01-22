Mini honeydew melon trial launches in Australian stores

Costa has begun supplying mini honeydew melons from glasshouse production to a limited number of Woolworths stores, with the fruit now available in 50 selected locations across Victoria.

The Blush™ mini honeydew melons are produced by Costa and are positioned around changing consumption patterns, including demand for smaller fruit sizes and reduced household waste. The trial with Woolworths is intended to assess consumer response under commercial retail conditions.

According to the companies, the trial will focus on consumer acceptance at scale, with data gathered on repeat purchases, repurchase intent, price sensitivity, and general customer feedback. The outcome will help determine whether the product has potential for wider distribution.

The mini honeydew melons are smaller than conventional honeydew varieties and are designed for single or small household consumption. Characteristics include a relatively thin skin, a smaller seed cavity, and a higher proportion of edible flesh compared with larger formats.

The current supply follows four trial rounds conducted at Costa's Guyra Innovation Centre. The present rollout represents the first commercial production grown in Costa's main glasshouse and the first time the product has been evaluated through a major retail channel.

Availability is currently limited to selected Woolworths stores in Victoria during the trial period. Further decisions on production volumes and distribution will depend on the results of the trial and feedback from consumers and retail partners.

