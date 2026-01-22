Australia outlines produce executive training options for 2026

As 2026 begins, opportunities for structured professional development are continuing within the fresh produce sector, including executive-level training programs and industry-funded initiatives.

The International Fresh Produce Alliance (IFPA) Produce Executive Program is aimed at current and emerging leaders in the fresh produce industry. The program focuses on building leadership capability, strategic decision-making, supply chain management, and understanding global market developments.

Participants take part in a combination of in-person and applied learning activities, with content delivered by industry specialists. The program is designed to support managers and executives operating across different parts of the fresh produce supply chain.

In Australia, participation is supported through scholarships funded by Hort Innovation under two projects. The Vegetable Produce Executive Program Scholarship (VG24012) provides eight full scholarships for individuals working in vegetable levy-paying businesses. The Produce Executive Program Scholarship (LP25001), funded through the Frontiers program, offers 12 partial scholarships open to participants across the Australian horticulture supply chain.

Applications for the IFPA Produce Executive Program and associated scholarships are currently open. Scholarship applications close on 13 February 2026.

In addition to the IFPA program, Hort Innovation continues to support a range of professional development activities across horticulture. The Growing Leaders project (VG23009) provides training targeted at emerging leaders in the vegetable industry. Professional development components are also included in initiatives such as the Melon Training and Leadership Program (VM22003) and the Horticulture National Lean Leaders Program (MT22011), which focus on operational skills and cross-sector collaboration.

Sector-specific leadership pathways are also available through programs such as the Nursery Emerging Leaders Program (NY24004) and Growing Almond Leaders (AL23003), which are structured to support knowledge transfer and management capability within their respective industries.

Further information on these programs and participation requirements can be obtained from Hort Innovation R&D Manager Bianca Cairns.

