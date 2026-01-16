Australian supermarkets host back-to-school fruit and vegetable campaign

Selected Australian supermarket chains will host in-store activities linked to a fresh produce campaign as families prepare for the 2026 back-to-school period. The initiative is being coordinated by the International Fresh Produce Association Australia-New Zealand in collaboration with The Wiggles and involves retailers and suppliers across the country.

The activities form part of the Fruit and Veggies Yummy Yummy campaign, which brings together growers, marketers, and retailers to promote fruit and vegetable consumption among children. According to IFPA Australia-New Zealand, the retail activations will run nationally from January through February 2026, aligning with the period when families adjust shopping routines ahead of the school year.

© IFPA

The campaign includes in-store features such as packaging placement, signage, and themed displays in selected supermarkets. Some products will carry The Wiggles branding in participating Harris Farm Markets and Aldi stores. These elements are intended to draw attention to fresh produce within the retail environment.

The Wiggles are participating as part of an industry-led approach to address lower fruit and vegetable intake among Australian children, based on research conducted across seven countries. The campaign aims to engage children through familiar characters while parents make purchasing decisions.

As part of the program, The Wiggles are scheduled to appear at the Harris Farm Markets store in Lane Cove, Sydney, on January 21, where families will be able to attend an in-store event. The wider campaign is supported by industry organisations and suppliers, including AUSVEG, Hort Innovation, Mitolo Family Farms, Flavorite, Perfection Fresh Australia, Premier Fresh, and MacKays Marketing.

Several suppliers are aligning their product ranges with the campaign through packaging and recipe development. Mitolo Family Farms indicated it is focusing on meal and lunchbox applications, while Flavorite is featuring snacking tomatoes and vine tomatoes with QR codes linking to product information and recipes. Retailers are also supporting the campaign through catalogues and digital channels.

© IFPA

In-store activities planned for the January to February period include interactive displays near produce sections, limited competitions, and themed artwork initiatives linked to fruit and vegetables. Some products will include stickers directing families to online content such as videos, games, and recipes related to the campaign.

The Fruit and Veggies Yummy Yummy campaign was launched in 2025 and received the Produce Business Global Marketing Innovation Award at the New York Produce Show and Conference in December, recognising its approach to increasing fresh produce consumption.

