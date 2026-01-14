Australia launches TDN led by table grape sector

Australian horticulture exporters are set to participate in the Australian Government's new Trade Diversification Network (TDN), with the Australian Table Grape Association (ATGA) appointed as lead industry coordinator for a cross-sector consortium.

The ATGA has been accepted into the TDN under the Australian Government's AU$50 million Accessing New Markets Initiative, which aims to support export diversification and reduce reliance on a limited number of destination markets. As part of the program, ATGA will work with Austrade and other national peak industry bodies to identify and develop targeted export initiatives.

© ATGA

Under the consortium structure, ATGA will coordinate participation from a range of horticulture industries, including Citrus Australia, Summerfruit Australia Limited, Avocados Australia, Melons Australia, Berries Australia, Cherry Growers Australia, Apple and Pear Australia Limited, the Australian Mango Industry Association, and Dried Fruits Australia. Hort Innovation will provide coordination support.

According to ATGA chief executive Jeff Scott, the consortium model is intended to align existing export activity across multiple horticulture categories and to improve coordination between industry and government. He said the focus would be on strengthening existing export programs and developing new market opportunities where commercial potential exists.

The consortium will build on ongoing collaboration with Austrade and is intended to complement levy-funded export development programs and existing government initiatives. Areas of focus include expanding market access beyond established destinations, improving capability across supply chains, and supporting exporters seeking to enter emerging markets.

Activities under the TDN are expected to include coordinated trade missions, targeted market visits with importers and retailers, retail-based promotional activity, and joint participation at selected international trade exhibitions. The program is also intended to support engagement in second-tier cities and a broader range of retail channels.

ATGA stated that participating industries have a high level of export readiness and operate within regulated production and quality assurance systems. Through the TDN framework, the consortium aims to consolidate expertise and data to support more structured export planning and diversification strategies across Australian horticulture.

