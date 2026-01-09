Melbourne Market Authority CEO to step down after 13 years

Melbourne Market Authority has announced that Chief Executive Officer Mark Maskiell will step down from his position after 13 years in the role. Maskiell informed the board of his decision, citing plans to focus on other personal and business interests.

During his tenure, Maskiell oversaw a period of operational and structural change at the Melbourne Market. This included the relocation of the wholesale market from West Melbourne to Epping, as well as the introduction and development of the Stronger Together program and the national A better choice! Initiative.

© Melbourne Market Authority

Under his leadership, the organisation also invested in on-site solar power generation and implemented ongoing improvements to market operations and site infrastructure. These measures covered areas such as waste management, recycling, and safety. The board also noted that continuity of fresh produce supply to Victoria was maintained throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board acknowledged Maskiell's role in guiding the organisation through these developments and confirmed that preparations are underway to appoint a new chief executive.

In the interim, Malcolm Lum, currently the Melbourne Market Authority's Chief Legal and Commercial Officer, will assume the role of Acting Chief Executive Officer from Friday, 9 January.

According to the board, the focus during the transition period will be on maintaining operational stability and continuity, as well as progressing initiatives that are already in place. Further information will be communicated once the appointment process for a permanent chief executive has been completed.

The statement was issued by Peter Tuohey, Chair of the Melbourne Market Authority.

© Melbourne Market Authority

