SAPML chief executive to step down in June 2026

The South Australian Produce Market has announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Angelo Demasi, will step down from his role effective 30 June 2026, following 25 years of service with the organisation.

According to the board, Demasi informed the company of his decision after a long tenure during which he oversaw a period of structural and operational change. During his time as chief executive, SAPML implemented a post-harvest biosecurity treatment facility aimed at supporting long-term regional production and market access.

Over the same period, the company recorded growth in revenue and earnings, alongside changes to its capital structure. The board also noted investment in renewable energy infrastructure, including the development of a large solar microgrid in South Australia, intended to reduce electricity costs and emissions exposure.

© SAPML

SAPML expanded its physical footprint under Demasi's leadership, with construction projects covering industrial warehousing, logistics facilities, retail assets, and precinct developments. The company also established a large farmers' market operation, which now attracts regular weekly attendance from both consumers and stallholders.

In addition, SAPML developed partnerships across agricultural production, logistics, retail, and community sectors. The company also undertook community fundraising initiatives and engagement activities during this period.

From a strategic perspective, the board said Demasi was involved in developing longer-term planning frameworks covering growth, sustainability, and future operational continuity. The company also strengthened its position within the insurance market and increased engagement with both state and federal government bodies, securing funding support and aligning with policy initiatives related to infrastructure and industry development.

Governance and risk management systems were also reviewed and expanded during his tenure, with the company aligning internal frameworks to regulatory and stakeholder requirements.

The board stated that these developments were delivered over multiple phases during Demasi's time as chief executive. Further details regarding leadership succession and transition arrangements will be communicated in due course.

Demasi will continue in his role until the end of June 2026 to support continuity during the transition period.

