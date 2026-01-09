NZ restricts produce movement in Auckland after fruit fly find

Legal controls restricting the movement of fresh produce have been introduced in Auckland's Mount Roskill, affecting more than 8,500 properties, following the detection of a single male Queensland fruit fly.

A biosecurity response is underway after the pest was identified on Wednesday morning in one of Biosecurity New Zealand's national surveillance traps, which are placed in fruit trees in residential backyards. The Queensland fruit fly is known to damage a wide range of fruit and vegetable crops overseas.

Biosecurity Commissioner Mike Ingliss confirmed that a controlled area has been established around the detection site and divided into two zones. Zone A covers 262 properties, where no whole fresh fruit and vegetables may be taken outside the zone, except for leafy vegetables and soil-free root vegetables. Zone B includes approximately 8,300 properties, where fruit and vegetables grown in the area cannot be taken out of the zone.

© Biosecurity New Zealand

Residents will be advised of the locations of disposal bins for food and garden waste. Ingliss said, "Those in Zone A need to make sure they don't compost fruit and vegetables. Either dispose of it in a waste disposal unit or in the bins provided by us, which will be delivered shortly.

"In both zones, homegrown produce waste and garden waste need to be disposed of in the biosecurity bins. As we've done in previously successful eradication events, we'll make sure that the message is crystal clear.

"Staff have also been visiting high-risk sites, whether that's supermarkets or fresh produce shops, to make sure that this fruit fly is not established."

Additional operational measures are being implemented, including the installation of 400 extra traps within a 1,500 metre radius of the detection point. Biosecurity officers have also been door-knocking households and installing signage to notify residents of the restrictions and mark controlled area boundaries.

Ingliss said no other fruit flies have been detected since the initial find and indicated that the controls are expected to remain in place for at least one month. "We know it's a major commitment, and it's an inconvenience for residents, so we really appreciate everyone getting involved. It's essential to make sure we eradicate this pest."

Referring to past responses, he added that early intervention remains central to eradication efforts. "What our success in the past has been is collaboration with the community. The community absolutely, in New Zealand, knows the impact of what that pest can do, so that everybody is chipping in to do what they can.

"We'll take it day by day, we're never complacent. The real thing here is to go hard and early."

Source: RNZ