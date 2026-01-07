Australian salad farms restart under new operators

Two separate businesses have taken over salad farms previously operated by Dicky Bill in Victoria and Queensland, following the company's entry into administration in November 2025. The administration resulted in around 165 job losses, with debts estimated at up to A$10 million, equivalent to about US$6.6 million.

The Maffra farm in Victoria, located approximately 220 kilometres east of Melbourne, will be operated by Hussey & Co. The Drinan farm near Bundaberg in Queensland, around 350 kilometres north of Brisbane, will be taken over by Riviera Farms. Both operators are based in Victoria.

Riviera Farms managing director Nelson Cox said that two former employees have already returned to work at the Queensland site, with a further three expected to start in the coming weeks. "They're very good staff … all people that have worked on the farm, so they know the farm," he said. "A different area has different growing challenges than what we have, so getting that knowledge has been really great. We're glad to be able to fill that gap and make up a bit for what's happened."

According to Cox, planting for the winter crop is expected to begin in February, and some on-site processing activities will continue. "The site was originally doing some washing, so we'll just have to move some machinery back to get it set up," he said. He added that once operations are established, the workforce is expected to reach between 30 and 40 staff during winter production.

Cox said the closure of Dicky Bill reflected broader pressures in the sector. "Sadly, it's probably a legacy of what the horticultural industry's gone through in the last three years," he said. "It's certainly been trying times. I think the horticultural industry in general is certainly looking for some fresh air, so hopefully we can do that."

Riviera Farms said the Bundaberg operation would help balance its production portfolio, which includes farms in Victoria, Tasmania, Western Australia, and New South Wales. Cox noted that winter conditions in Victoria can limit output and that customers require a year-round supply.

In Victoria, Hussey & Co managing director Jeremy Haw said the company does not intend to reopen the on-site processing factory at Maffra in the short term. "We needed more land to grow our produce, and so we'll basically really be using that property for growing produce, not necessarily processing," he said. Hussey & Co plans to hire about five additional farm staff and said any future decision on restarting the factory would depend on longer-term development plans.

Warakirri Asset Management, which owns both farm properties, said it remains engaged with the administrator and acknowledged ongoing impacts on local communities and former employees. The administrator, Cor Cordis, has been contacted for comment.

Source: ABC News