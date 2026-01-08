Export fee increases raise costs for Australian vegetable growers

The Australian Federal Government has announced a transition to a new cost recovery arrangement for export regulatory services, a move that will increase fees and charges paid by grower-exporters for export checks and accreditations from mid-2026.

The decision was outlined ahead of formal consultation and confirmed in the government's Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook. As a result, the changes are no longer considered provisional. According to MYEFO documents, the measures are expected to raise A$53 million (approximately US$35 million) over three years from 2026-27, with ongoing revenue of A$34.3 million (around US$23 million) per year. At the same time, they are forecast to generate savings of A$10.1 million (about US$6.7 million) over three years and A$6.9 million (around US$4.6 million) annually on an ongoing basis.

© AUSVEG

Industry representatives note that exporters will face higher costs without any explicit commitment to improved service levels. Export certification and inspection services are provided by the government as a monopoly function, meaning growers have no alternative providers if they wish to access overseas markets.

AUSVEG has engaged with the Federal Government on export service cost recovery for more than a decade and has consistently stated that any increase in fees should be accompanied by measurable improvements in service delivery. This, it argues, is particularly relevant given the compulsory nature of the services involved.

The proposed fee increases come at a time when regulatory and compliance costs are already placing pressure on the vegetable sector. The 2025 AUSVEG Industry Sentiment Report found that two in five growers are considering leaving the industry, citing regulation and compliance as a contributing factor. Separate industry analysis has estimated the existing compliance burden on the vegetable industry at approximately A$213 million per year.

Growers are already absorbing higher costs related to production, labour, inputs, and logistics, both for domestic and export markets. Industry groups warn that additional regulatory charges could further impact the viability of some businesses.

While growers acknowledge the need for efficiency and fiscal restraint during challenging economic conditions, industry stakeholders argue that policy decisions on export fees should take into account potential impacts on productivity, cost structures, and long-term participation in the sector.

