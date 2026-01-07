Michael Guerin appointed new NFF chief executive

Michael Guerin has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the National Farmers' Federation, with his term set to begin on 23 March 2026.

NFF President Hamish McIntyre confirmed the appointment, citing Mr Guerin's background in agricultural advocacy and leadership roles. Mr Guerin is currently Acting Chief Executive of NSW Farmers and previously served as Chief Executive of AgForce Queensland for eight years.

Mr McIntyre said Mr Guerin's experience within the NFF's federated structure would support continuity during the transition. He will take over from interim Chief Executive Su McCluskey, whom the NFF thanked for her role overseeing the organisation during the interim period.

Mr Guerin said he welcomed the appointment and noted the opportunity to work on agricultural issues at a national level. He indicated that member advocacy and coordination across state farming organisations would be among his priorities once he assumes the role.

NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin also commented on the appointment, referencing Mr Guerin's experience in governance and organisational reform and his familiarity with federated membership structures.

Mr Guerin's career includes more than two decades in banking and agribusiness. He previously held senior roles in corporate agribusiness, including Managing Director of Elders Rural Services, where he worked on capital markets, governance, and stakeholder management. He later moved into representative roles within the agricultural sector through his leadership positions at AgForce Queensland and NSW Farmers.

During his time with AgForce Queensland, Mr Guerin was involved in national reform discussions within the NFF network. His experience spans corporate governance, industry representation, and member-based organisations.

The NFF said further details on the leadership transition will be communicated closer to the commencement date.

