Zespri removes carbon footprint data after complaint

Kiwifruit marketer Zespri has removed online material claiming that consumer behaviour accounts for the second-largest share of emissions in the fruit's lifecycle, after climate lawyers challenged the accuracy of the information. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) confirmed that a complaint filed by Lawyers for Climate Action NZ and Climate Clinic at Victoria University of Wellington had been settled once the content was taken down.

The disputed material appeared on Zespri's website under the heading "The Carbon Footprint of our Kiwifruit". It presented a breakdown of greenhouse gas emissions across the supply chain, identifying shipping as the largest contributor and consumer-related emissions—such as transport to and from retailers and fruit waste—as the second largest. A pie chart attributed 43 percent of emissions to shipping, 31 percent to consumers, 11 percent to packhouse and coolstore operations, eight percent to repacking and retail, six percent to orchards, and one percent to ports.

The complainants argued that the figures were unsubstantiated, outdated and misleading. They noted the data was calculated in 2019 using a 2017 crop and older standards, with no clear disclaimer alerting consumers to its age or limitations. As a result, they said, consumers could be misled into believing they were responsible for a disproportionate share of emissions, amounting to greenwashing and a breach of the Advertising Standards Code.

The complaint also stated that Zespri had acknowledged the error in April 2025 but failed to correct it. The case comes amid increased scrutiny of environmental claims in advertising, following similar disputes involving other companies.

Zespri responded by acknowledging the concerns while maintaining that the data reflected calculations valid at the time and used an internationally recognised standard. Nevertheless, the company removed the content as part of a broader website refresh. The ASA confirmed the matter was settled through this self-regulatory process, with Zespri saying the historic data was taken down to avoid confusion.

Source: newsroom.co.nz