Central Otago orchards experience unprecedented surge in applicants to pick stone fruit this season

Central Otago orchards are experiencing an unprecedented surge in applicants eager to pick stone fruit this season. While many wind down for summer, orchards are gearing up for a bumper harvest, much of which is headed for supermarkets and exports.

At 45 South Cherries in Cromwell, recruitment manager Rachel Ois described the response as "crazy," with nearly 3,900 people on the company's waitlist. "It's good, obviously, [but] there's a lot of time on the phone," she said. Notably, the proportion of local New Zealand workers has more than doubled this year, rising from 20% to around 44%, with many young people aged 16–25 taking part.

Fourth-generation grower Simon Webb highlighted that students and school-aged Kiwis are filling a significant portion of the workforce. Niko Monteiro, 16, and Blake Richards, 18, both traveled from the North Island for work opportunities, while Shirlee-Anne Nicol, 19, appreciated the financial independence the job provides.

Orchards are also seeking packhouse staff and bucket lifters. Central Otago local Grace White noted the appeal for young people is completing intense work over a few weeks, then enjoying the rest of the year freely. The pandemic shifted orchards away from relying on seasonal backpackers, prompting growers to seek steady local labor.

With strong interest and growing waitlists, the orchards are optimistic about a successful harvest and the influx of eager workers.

