New Zealand summerfruit supply increases ahead of Christmas

It has been a busy and productive period for the sector, with momentum continuing to build as the season progresses.

The domestic market is currently well supplied, with increasing volumes of nectarines, peaches, plums, and apricots mainly from Hawke's Bay, alongside cherries from Hawke's Bay and Marlborough. With Central Otago volumes about to enter the market, overall availability is set to increase further ahead of Christmas.

Early-season quality reports have generally been positive. Maintaining quality remains a key focus for the industry, with harvest timing continuing to play an important role.

Central Otago season begins

While some Hawke's Bay and Marlborough cherry growers are starting to conclude their harvests, the Central Otago season is now beginning. Early fruit from Central Otago is already reaching the market.

Central Otago has recorded more Growing Degree Days than last season, estimated at between 10 and 35 additional units. However, cool night temperatures are slowing ripening, meaning fruit maturity may not fully reflect the higher GDD figures. Outcomes are expected to vary between sub-regions due to local conditions.

Acknowledging the hard work

Considerable preparation has taken place behind the scenes. Efforts have focused on registering orchards, packhouses, and exporters ahead of the export season, as well as preparing seasonal labour, operational planning, and equipment maintenance.

Industry in the spotlight

The sector has received public exposure in recent weeks through engagement and media activity.

Industry representatives met with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Associate Agriculture Minister Nicola Grigg, and National MPs Miles Anderson and Mike Butterick at Suncrest Orchard in Central Otago late last month. The meeting provided an opportunity to outline industry priorities and discuss topics including resource management reform, uncertainty around the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme, and challenges related to importing crop protection products.

National media coverage has included television and radio interviews. An appearance on Seven Sharp addressed pressures faced by growers, while TVNZ reported on an increase in young people travelling to Central Otago for seasonal work. An interview with Radio NZ Rural News also covered seasonal conditions and sector activity.

Partner organisation 5+ A Day was acknowledged for its role in promoting summerfruit and supporting consumer awareness, alongside retailers featuring summerfruit in pre-Christmas promotions.

Don't miss the campaign

The 'Charlotte's Summerfruit NZ takeover' social media campaign is underway, targeting younger consumers and household shoppers, with early indications of growing engagement. In the coming weeks, Charlotte is expected to visit additional growers in Hawke's Bay and Central Otago. Updates are shared via Summerfruit NZ on social media channels.

With Christmas approaching, growers are encouraged to take time with family and friends where possible. While many sectors slow after Christmas, most growers are expected to continue operating at full capacity through the peak of the season.

