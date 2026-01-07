New Zealand growers prepare for freshwater farm plan rollout

With Freshwater Farm Plan regulations approaching, growers in New Zealand are beginning to assess how to prepare for implementation while maintaining production and income stability. The objective of the regulations is to improve freshwater outcomes through a risk-based approach rather than uniform requirements.

Freshwater Farm Plans differ from many existing Farm Environment Plans. Traditional plans often focus on applying standard good management practices to raise baseline performance. In contrast, Freshwater Farm Plans assess site-specific factors such as landscape characteristics, on-farm activities, and catchment values, then identify actions that are proportionate to the level of freshwater risk. Depending on individual circumstances, some farms may require targeted measures, while others may see limited change.

The regulations are expected to be introduced at different times across regions. This staged rollout allows growers to begin preparing in advance, reducing pressure linked to last-minute compliance and helping maintain operational continuity. Early preparation can also support clearer planning, workforce engagement, and more predictable implementation at the farm level.

Growing Change is a program developed by Horticulture New Zealand and the Ministry for the Environment to support growers in adopting Freshwater Farm Plans. The program focuses on translating regulatory intent into on-farm actions through training, adviser support, and planning tools.

As part of Growing Change, a funded NZQA-approved micro-credential has been developed to build capability in horticulture-specific freshwater risk management. More than 100 growers, staff, advisors, and council representatives have already participated. The program combines training with adviser support and co-funding to help ensure plans are implemented rather than remaining administrative documents.

In practice, this includes identifying priority freshwater risks, planning mitigation measures where required, upskilling staff, and establishing monitoring and reporting systems that are workable and auditable. Growing Change has also supported ten catchment-based projects where growers prepared Freshwater Farm Plans using the New Zealand Good Agricultural Practice Environmental Management System add-on, with independent advisor support.

By 30 June 2025, the number of Farm Environment Plans completed exceeded the target of 85, covering close to 37,500 hectares. By the end of September, 124 people were enrolled in the freshwater micro-credential, against a target of 150. Around 300 people completed non-NZQA formal training, while 261 received informal on-the-job training.

Freshwater Farm Plans are designed as a risk-based framework intended to protect freshwater while supporting ongoing production. Growers are encouraged to begin with a limited number of priority actions, allowing gradual implementation as the regulations come into effect in different regions.

