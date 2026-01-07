Gisborne sweetcorn season begins ahead of Christmas

Sweetcorn from Gisborne is set to reach supermarkets before Christmas, following a growing season influenced by variable weather conditions earlier in spring.

According to Gordon McPhail, General Manager of Farming at Leaderbrand, planting began later than usual in September due to colder conditions. A cold spell in late October, which brought snow to some areas, slowed early crop development. "The bad weather that swept through the country in October hit our first sweetcorn plants and slowed down the growth," he said.

© LeaderBrand

Weather conditions improved as spring progressed. McPhail noted that November brought warmer days, wind, and regular rainfall, which helped restore soil moisture and supported crop recovery. "We've had a classic Gisborne spring bringing lots of wind, great hot days especially in November, but also regular rain to top up the moisture in the field," he said.

Planting continued at regular intervals through spring, which is expected to support a steady supply through summer. "We've been able to plant regularly through the spring, so we should have a consistent supply from now and all the way through the summer," McPhail said.

Sweetcorn demand typically increases over the Christmas and holiday period. Recent seasons have been affected by weather-related disruptions, including storms, Cyclone Gabrielle, and periods of cold and wet conditions. McPhail said that in the previous season, a wet January slowed crop growth and delayed harvesting, with the season ending in late March.

He added that outdoor growers remain exposed to weather variability. "Mother nature tends to rule the roost, especially if you are farming outside," he said. He noted that growers are monitoring forecasts closely and hoping for more settled conditions through summer.

Crop development this season has so far followed expected timelines. McPhail said flowering began on schedule and planting continued consistently through November.

Carmel Ireland from 5+ A Day commented on the nutritional role of sweetcorn in diets. "Adding sweetcorn to your meals is a simple and flavoursome way to add more colours to your diet," she said. She added that corn contributes fibre and contains folate, vitamin C, and antioxidants.

Sweetcorn harvested from the Gisborne region is expected to be available in supermarkets from this week as the season gets underway.

© LeaderBrandFor more information:

